Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Is Currently 3.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.64%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74636.

Over the last 12 months, CPG stock rose by 42.16%. The average equity rating for CPG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.16 billion, with 530.04 million shares outstanding and 528.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, CPG stock reached a trading volume of 8957986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.64. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 36.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.24 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.91.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$1,195,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

CPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $677 million, or 35.74% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 32,404,870, which is approximately 14.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 16,332,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.64 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $62.61 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly -1.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 33,654,018 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 19,767,495 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 112,566,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,987,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,504,881 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 9,242,345 shares during the same period.