Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Is Currently 2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Boston Scientific Announces February and March 2021 Conference Schedule.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On February 25, 2021, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the virtual SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 10:40 a.m. EST.

A sum of 9262892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.06M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $39.86 and dropped to a low of $38.67 until finishing in the latest session at $39.53.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.83. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $43.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BSX stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BSX shares from 46 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 61.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.59, while it was recorded at 38.61 for the last single week of trading, and 37.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.90 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.41.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 6.55%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,620 million, or 94.00% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 133,511,038, which is approximately 3.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,781,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 billion in BSX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.05 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 31.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 155,911,824 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 195,709,728 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 903,616,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,255,237,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,823,727 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 28,403,775 shares during the same period.