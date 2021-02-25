BofA Securities slashes price target on ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] – find out why.

ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: ICLR] slipped around -16.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $192.41 at the close of the session, down -7.77%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PRA Health Sciences Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (“PRAH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRAH) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by ICON plc (NASDAQ GS: “ICLR”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $166.05 based upon ICLR’s February 23, 2021 closing price of $208.62. Upon consummation of the deal, ICLR shareholders will own approximately 66 percent of the newly-combined company, leaving only 34% of the new company controlled by former PRAH shareholders. The transaction is valued at approximately $12 billion.

ICON Public Limited Company stock is now -1.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICLR Stock saw the intraday high of $201.34 and lowest of $185.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 223.62, which means current price is +4.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 206.22K shares, ICLR reached a trading volume of 3999052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLR shares is $206.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ICON Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for ICON Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICON Public Limited Company is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICLR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ICLR stock performed recently?

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, ICLR shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.68, while it was recorded at 204.57 for the last single week of trading, and 188.01 for the last 200 days.

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.45. ICON Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.33.

Return on Total Capital for ICLR is now 22.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.09. Additionally, ICLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] managed to generate an average of $25,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.ICON Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ICON Public Limited Company posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON Public Limited Company go to 8.09%.

Insider trade positions for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]

There are presently around $8,976 million, or 97.00% of ICLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICLR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,989,007, which is approximately 4.237% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,976,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.13 million in ICLR stocks shares; and COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S., currently with $467.46 million in ICLR stock with ownership of nearly 15.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICON Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:ICLR] by around 2,347,139 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 1,961,080 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 42,344,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,652,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 576,329 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 145,436 shares during the same period.