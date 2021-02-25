Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] gain 45.40% so far this year. What now?

Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ: BLBD] jumped around 4.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.55 at the close of the session, up 22.41%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Blue Bird Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results; Focused on Margin Expansion, EV Growth and Industry Recovery; Fiscal 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed.

Net Sales of $130.4M and GAAP Net Loss of $1.6M.

Bus Average Selling Price up 1.7%.

Blue Bird Corporation stock is now 45.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLBD Stock saw the intraday high of $28.25 and lowest of $21.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.88, which means current price is +50.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 187.61K shares, BLBD reached a trading volume of 1685493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBD shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Blue Bird Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $21 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Blue Bird Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on BLBD stock. On May 12, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BLBD shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Bird Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLBD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BLBD stock performed recently?

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.29. With this latest performance, BLBD shares gained by 20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.09, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 14.97 for the last 200 days.

Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +10.94. Blue Bird Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.39.

Return on Total Capital for BLBD is now 17.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.13. Additionally, BLBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD] managed to generate an average of $7,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Blue Bird Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Bird Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Bird Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Bird Corporation [BLBD]

There are presently around $652 million, or 93.60% of BLBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBD stocks are: AMERICAN SECURITIES LLC with ownership of 11,030,150, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,054,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.55 million in BLBD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $48.56 million in BLBD stock with ownership of nearly 28.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Bird Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Bird Corporation [NASDAQ:BLBD] by around 2,432,748 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,464,060 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 19,644,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,541,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,027,068 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,895,032 shares during the same period.