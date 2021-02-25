Bernstein slashes price target on Visa Inc. [V] – find out why.

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] surged by $7.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $220.53 during the day while it closed the day at $219.43. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Visa Canada Announces Grant Program to Provide Needed Financial Support for Women-Owned Canadian Small Businesses.

In partnership with IFundWomen, Visa will provide ten women entrepreneurs with funding through grants, along with resources and mentorship to grow and expand their business.

In advance of International Women’s Day, Visa Canada announced the extension of Visa’s global grant program bolstering the company’s support of small businesses in Canada. In partnership with IFundWomen, ten women entrepreneurs in Canada will have the opportunity to apply for grants of $10,000 CAD each and receive one-year mentorship to support growing and expanding their business. Starting until March 12, IFundWomen will be seeking applications from Canadian women entrepreneurs across all sectors.

Visa Inc. stock has also gained 5.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, V stock has inclined by 7.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.31% and gained 0.32% year-on date.

The market cap for V stock reached $479.57 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, V reached a trading volume of 11951262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $241.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $250, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 71.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.77, while it was recorded at 210.79 for the last single week of trading, and 201.19 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.58 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.95.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.47. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $510,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc. [V] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 13.85%.

Visa Inc. [V]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $344,562 million, or 95.80% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,092,407, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 127,158,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.9 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $17.11 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 2.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,691 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 65,125,400 shares. Additionally, 1,121 investors decreased positions by around 67,622,208 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 1,437,510,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,570,258,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 329 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,019,369 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 7,401,716 shares during the same period.