Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Is Currently 17.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] gained 17.63% or 0.85 points to close at $5.67 with a heavy trading volume of 4361612 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Aqua Metals Files Provisional Patent for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling.

Exploring Opportunity to Expand AquaRefining Intellectual Property.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced it has filed a provisional patent for recovering high-value metals from recycled lithium-ion batteries. Early phase testing shows promise for applying AquaRefining methodology, used for plating ultra-high purity lead, to plating the metals found in lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, nickel, manganese, and lithium. Provisional patents allow up to one year to gather data in support of a formal submission of the patent.

It opened the trading session at $4.713, the shares rose to $5.72 and dropped to $4.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQMS points out that the company has recorded 467.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1618.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, AQMS reached to a volume of 4361612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Euro Pacific Capital dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock. On March 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AQMS shares from 16 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 532.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for AQMS stock

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, AQMS shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 467.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 617.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -839.02 and a Gross Margin at -408.80. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -919.06.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -67.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.39. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,947,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aqua Metals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]

There are presently around $58 million, or 21.50% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,717,506, which is approximately -16.587% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,331,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.22 million in AQMS stocks shares; and IEQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $4.89 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 999,048 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,896,299 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,375,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,270,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 303,904 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,977 shares during the same period.