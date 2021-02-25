Apache Corporation [APA] is 46.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apache Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.34%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Apache Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2021 – APA.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 24, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Apache Corporation (“Apache Corp”) (NASDAQ: APA) between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock dropped by -18.39%. The one-year Apache Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.12. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.69 billion, with 378.00 million shares outstanding and 376.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 10890199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apache Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $19.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Apache Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Apache Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apache Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

Apache Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 32.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for Apache Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apache Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apache Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +15.36. Apache Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.26.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apache Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.41. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apache Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$1,123,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Apache Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apache Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA.

Apache Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,579 million, or 90.10% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,194,876, which is approximately -0.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,802,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.72 million in APA stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $515.17 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly 14.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apache Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Apache Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 54,284,613 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 49,597,518 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 212,259,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,141,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,645,198 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 21,819,881 shares during the same period.