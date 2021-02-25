ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] is 53.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] gained 15.75% or 0.23 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1159437 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Phoenix Color Completing its $20 Million Capital Investment Program with the Purchase of Two New Presses.

Phoenix Color Corp. (“Phoenix”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALJJ), announced the purchase of two additional presses to be installed in its Hagerstown, MD and Terre Haute, IN facilities. The new Heidelberg XL 106-8-P+L to be installed in Hagerstown and the new Komori GL-540 press to be installed in Terre Haute will be delivered this May, completing the five-press installation plan Phoenix launched in 2019 as part of its $20 million capital investment program. These press additions continue to be supported by other capital investments by Phoenix in prepress, platemaking, lamination and foil stamping and embossing.

Marc Reisch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Color commented, “2020 was certainly a very challenging year for all businesses, but with the great support of our customers and terrific execution by our employees, Phoenix achieved strong sales momentum during the second half of 2020, which has continued into 2021. For over forty years, Phoenix has been a market leader in building and maintaining its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and our company continues to be very well prepared to support our customers’ business needs in 2021 and beyond.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALJJ points out that the company has recorded 94.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -503.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ALJJ reached to a volume of 1159437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2791, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9327 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.38 and a Gross Margin at +15.26. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 600.37. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 528.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$8,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.40% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 409,720, which is approximately 235.081% of the company’s market cap and around 56.67% of the total institutional ownership; WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 306,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.48 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly 7.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 582,033 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 342,014 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 814,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,738,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,393 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 9,723 shares during the same period.