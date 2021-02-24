Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Stock trading around $2.94 per share: What’s Next?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTIB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.53%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with LF International Pte. Ltd., a Company Controlled by CTI’s Chairman Mr. Yubao Li, Pending Shareholder Approval.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (Nasdaq:CTIB) (“Yunhong CTI” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement with LF International Pte. Ltd., a company controlled by the Company’s Chairman Mr. Yubao Li (the “Investor”), whereby the investor made a $1.5 million strategic investment in Yunhong CTI in exchange for 170,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. The agreement is subject to approval by the Company’s shareholders.

“We view this equity investment as a strong vote of confidence by our Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Li, as we continue to see positive results from our enhanced manufacturing capabilities coupled with our focus on profitable, growth-oriented product lines. The additional liquidity also supports our ability to meet growing customer demand for our foil novelty balloons as we prepare for our seasonally strongest customer demand,” said Jennifer Connerty, Chief Financial Officer of Yunhong CTI.

Over the last 12 months, CTIB stock rose by 79.33%.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.76 million, with 4.90 million shares outstanding and 3.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 583.62K shares, CTIB stock reached a trading volume of 181580227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunhong CTI Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

CTIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, CTIB shares gained by 45.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yunhong CTI Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.08 and a Gross Margin at +15.59. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.65.

Return on Total Capital for CTIB is now -3.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,065.19. Additionally, CTIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] managed to generate an average of -$10,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CTIB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yunhong CTI Ltd. go to 30.00%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of CTIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 161,266, which is approximately -16.083% of the company’s market cap and around 41.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CTIB stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $60000.0 in CTIB stock with ownership of nearly 94.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTIB] by around 71,330 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,336 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 128,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,400 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,428 shares during the same period.