Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Stock trading around $136.48 per share: What’s Next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] gained 7.68% or 9.73 points to close at $136.48 with a heavy trading volume of 7006249 shares. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Wynn Resorts Announces 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Awards.

The Luxury Resort Company Maintains Its Global Leadership Position With 22 Five-Star Awards.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In a year of extraordinary tests facing the hospitality industry, Wynn Resorts is proud to announce that the Company has maintained each of its 22 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star awards for 2021. In addition to holding the most FTG Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace also remain the three largest FTG Five-Star resorts in the world for the second consecutive year. Wynn Macau maintains its exclusive status as the only resort worldwide with eight individual FTG Five-Star awards, achieving this honor for the fifth consecutive year.

It opened the trading session at $130.055, the shares rose to $138.26 and dropped to $125.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded 64.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -280.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 7006249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $113.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $95, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WYNN stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WYNN shares from 111 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 27.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.25, while it was recorded at 125.79 for the last single week of trading, and 90.27 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted -3.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -321.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wynn Resorts Limited go to -1.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $11,131 million, or 72.70% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,877,067, which is approximately 4.758% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,080,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $919.88 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 13,442,826 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 8,436,310 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 59,682,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,561,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,250,192 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,393,876 shares during the same period.