Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] moved down -47.46: Why It’s Important

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] closed the trading session at $16.47 on 02/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.50, while the highest price level was $28.6074. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Workhorse Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.76 percent and weekly performance of -51.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.44M shares, WKHS reached to a volume of 74166663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $27, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2685.44.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.73. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -29.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 370.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.61, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.16 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6338.12 and a Gross Margin at -1452.17. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9868.98.

Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 250.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$458,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $773 million, or 38.40% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,097,121, which is approximately 14.225% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,231,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.14 million in WKHS stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.5 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 13,914,629 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,558,016 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 26,454,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,926,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,065,631 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 987,875 shares during the same period.