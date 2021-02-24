why Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.45

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] closed the trading session at $70.49 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.42, while the highest price level was $73.75. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Twitter Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Reports Year-Over-Year Total Revenue Growth of 28% to $1.29 Billion and Average Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU) Growth of 27% to 192 Million in Q4.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.18 percent and weekly performance of -1.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.58M shares, TWTR reached to a volume of 20916343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $59.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $43 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $70, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On February 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 470.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 49.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.14 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.03, while it was recorded at 72.16 for the last single week of trading, and 43.14 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 30.70%.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,146 million, or 76.90% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,109,525, which is approximately 2.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 68,115,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.74 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -8.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 63,580,928 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 48,864,014 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 485,451,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,896,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,992,963 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 14,203,828 shares during the same period.