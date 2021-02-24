why Five9 Inc. [FIVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $182.00

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] gained 6.78% on the last trading session, reaching $178.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 2nd at 12:30 PM Eastern Time; and.

Five9 Inc. represents 65.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.25 billion with the latest information. FIVN stock price has been found in the range of $158.00 to $184.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 631.12K shares, FIVN reached a trading volume of 3211851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $182.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $140 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 10.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 306.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.30.

Trading performance analysis for FIVN stock

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.46, while it was recorded at 179.54 for the last single week of trading, and 136.59 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.39.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$3,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five9 Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 21.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

There are presently around $11,627 million, or 97.90% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,546,290, which is approximately -0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,382,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $644.18 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 4.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 6,812,421 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 6,163,351 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 52,313,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,289,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 977,345 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 567,010 shares during the same period.