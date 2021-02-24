why Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.60

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] gained 11.24% or 0.59 points to close at $5.84 with a heavy trading volume of 6217387 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR (SAO:ELET3) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $5.26, the shares rose to $6.05 and dropped to $5.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBR points out that the company has recorded -3.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -97.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, EBR reached to a volume of 6217387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, EBR shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.84 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.73.

Return on Total Capital for EBR is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.93. Additionally, EBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] managed to generate an average of $566,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 4,092,689 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 507,557 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,624,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,224,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,343,819 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 113,356 shares during the same period.