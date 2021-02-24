why Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.33

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [NYSE: AGO] gained 9.82% on the last trading session, reaching $43.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Assured Guaranty Conditionally Supports Revised Puerto Rico GO and PBA Plan Support Agreement.

, Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., each a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, “Assured Guaranty”) agreed to conditionally support a revised Puerto Rico GO and Public Buildings Authority (PBA) Plan Support Agreement (PSA) with the Financial Oversight and Management Board and other creditors of Puerto Rico and the PBA, as well as with the tacit support of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The bond insurer made the following statement:.

Assured Guaranty has consistently supported a consensually negotiated and comprehensive approach to resolving Puerto Rico’s current financial challenges. It conditionally supports this agreement with the express understanding that the government parties will work with Assured Guaranty to make the agreement part of such a comprehensive solution.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. represents 83.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.51 billion with the latest information. AGO stock price has been found in the range of $39.25 to $43.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 607.20K shares, AGO reached a trading volume of 1011080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGO shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Assured Guaranty Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $40, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on AGO stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts increased their price target for AGO shares from 31 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assured Guaranty Ltd. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for AGO stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, AGO shares gained by 19.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.29 for Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.60, while it was recorded at 40.36 for the last single week of trading, and 27.91 for the last 200 days.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.37.

Return on Total Capital for AGO is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.36. Additionally, AGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO] managed to generate an average of $911,565 per employee.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assured Guaranty Ltd. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assured Guaranty Ltd. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Assured Guaranty Ltd. [AGO]

There are presently around $3,236 million, or 96.10% of AGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGO stocks are: PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 8,940,178, which is approximately 4.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,607,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.43 million in AGO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $344.98 million in AGO stock with ownership of nearly 5.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assured Guaranty Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. [NYSE:AGO] by around 12,447,892 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,896,319 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 50,052,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,396,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGO stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,101,639 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,361,040 shares during the same period.