Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Facebook Inc. [FB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.96%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Facebook to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced that Sheryl Sandberg, COO, and David Wehner, CFO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2nd, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Facebook’s Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com.

Over the last 12 months, FB stock rose by 32.45%. The one-year Facebook Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.44. The average equity rating for FB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $779.73 billion, with 2.85 billion shares outstanding and 2.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.46M shares, FB stock reached a trading volume of 21818567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Facebook Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $338.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $270 to $325, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on FB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 7.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

FB Stock Performance Analysis:

Facebook Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.25, while it was recorded at 266.14 for the last single week of trading, and 258.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Facebook Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Facebook Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Facebook Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Facebook Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Facebook Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

FB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Facebook Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 21.50%.

Facebook Inc. [FB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $502,784 million, or 79.90% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,863,853, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,655,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.45 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $32.79 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly -0.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,579 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 105,777,076 shares. Additionally, 1,298 investors decreased positions by around 66,621,159 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,718,799,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,891,197,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 360 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,014,472 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,789 shares during the same period.