Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] is 8.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.16%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that VBL Therapeutics Announces Data Safety Monitoring Committee Provides Green Light to Advance the OVAL Phase 3 Registration Enabling Study of VB-111 in Ovarian Cancer.

VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) announced the results of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) pre-planned review of the ongoing OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study of VB-111 in recurrent ovarian cancer. The committee found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation as planned.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“This review continues the trend of encouraging reviews that have taken place since the clinical trial began,” said Prof. Dror Harats, Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics. “The trial continues to enroll on track in the US, Europe and Israel. We look forward to the next DSMC review during the third quarter of 2021, followed by completion of enrollment at the end of 2021 or in early 2022.”.

Over the last 12 months, VBLT stock rose by 47.14%. The average equity rating for VBLT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.75 million, with 47.90 million shares outstanding and 37.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.19K shares, VBLT stock reached a trading volume of 27107949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $25 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 122.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

VBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.16. With this latest performance, VBLT shares dropped by -23.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4041.81 and a Gross Margin at -230.60. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3462.10.

Return on Total Capital for VBLT is now -49.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.21. Additionally, VBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

VBLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBLT.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 24.10% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 777,772, which is approximately -5.072% of the company’s market cap and around 22.99% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 518,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in VBLT stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $0.51 million in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 430,073 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 209,734 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,571,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,211,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,437 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 54,500 shares during the same period.