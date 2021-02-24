Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is 52.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $3.52 on 02/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.46, while the highest price level was $3.69. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Total contract drilling revenues were $690 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $747 million), compared with $773 million in the third quarter of 2020 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $830 million);.

Revenue efficiency(1) was 97.2%, compared with 96.6% in the prior quarter;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.38 percent and weekly performance of -0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 121.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 186.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.83M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 21481326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 31.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.05 and a Gross Margin at +2.84. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.32.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.20. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$190,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 51.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,618,830, which is approximately 24.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48,543,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.87 million in RIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.79 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 8.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 41,450,212 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 37,705,511 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 216,696,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,852,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,939,134 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 12,419,802 shares during the same period.