TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] Revenue clocked in at $846.50 million, up 71.09% YTD: What’s Next?

TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE: TMST] price surged by 26.83 percent to reach at $1.69. The company report on February 11, 2021 that TimkenSteel to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25.

TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, February 25, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, February 26 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.

A sum of 48523586 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 382.12K shares. TimkenSteel Corporation shares reached a high of $9.26 and dropped to a low of $6.60 until finishing in the latest session at $7.99.

The one-year TMST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.76. The average equity rating for TMST stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMST shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for TimkenSteel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for TimkenSteel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $4.50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TMST stock. On November 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TMST shares from 9 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TimkenSteel Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMST in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TMST Stock Performance Analysis:

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.96. With this latest performance, TMST shares gained by 49.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.43 for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TimkenSteel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.96 and a Gross Margin at +2.10. TimkenSteel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.10.

Return on Total Capital for TMST is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.50. Additionally, TMST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] managed to generate an average of -$44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.TimkenSteel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TMST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TimkenSteel Corporation posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMST.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $222 million, or 62.00% of TMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,457,322, which is approximately 4.796% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,871,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.95 million in TMST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.89 million in TMST stock with ownership of nearly 0.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TimkenSteel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE:TMST] by around 2,448,687 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 1,439,279 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 23,882,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,770,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMST stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 480,669 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 131,817 shares during the same period.