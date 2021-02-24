SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] Stock trading around $2.01 per share: What’s Next?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX: SSY] traded at a low on 02/23/21, posting a -20.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on February 16, 2021 that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results, Recognition of a Portion of Provider Relief Funds Received, and COVID-19 Update.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) announced earnings from continuing operations of $3,146,000 ($0.46 per fully diluted share) for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to earnings of $203,000 ($0.03 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $3,074,000 ($0.45 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $42,000 (a loss of $0.01 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The current fiscal year’s quarter included pre-tax income of $3,417,000 related to Provider Relief Funds received between April 1 and December 31, 2020.

Our Healthcare and Pharmacy segments received approximately $5,008,000 in general and targeted Provider Relief Fund (“PRF”) distributions during the period April 1 through December 31, 2020. The PRF funds were received under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act enacted in March 2020 in response to COVID-19 pandemic. The PRF distributions have been accounted for as government grants and recognized as other income. The grants of $3,417,000 (pre-tax) reported in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 are related to the general and specific distribution grants received by Trace Regional Hospital.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2687219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SunLink Health Systems Inc. stands at 19.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.72%.

The market cap for SSY stock reached $12.92 million, with 6.90 million shares outstanding and 4.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.14K shares, SSY reached a trading volume of 2687219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunLink Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SSY stock performed recently?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73. With this latest performance, SSY shares gained by 30.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 1.13 for the last 200 days.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at -0.69. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for SSY is now -1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.51. Additionally, SSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 31.80% of SSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSY stocks are: WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 528,553, which is approximately -13.857% of the company’s market cap and around 29.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 322,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in SSY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.12 million in SSY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunLink Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX:SSY] by around 69,851 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 121,428 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 802,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,351 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 35,200 shares during the same period.