Stifel lifts Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The company report on February 17, 2021 that ElectraMeccanica Continues Retail Expansion Campaign With Seven New Locations.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced the expansion of its retail footprint into seven (7) additional locations along the West Coast of the United States. These direct-to-consumer retail centers include the Company’s first locations in Colorado and Washington as well as additional locations in California, Arizona and Oregon. Following the opening of these new locations, the Company now maintains a total of 20 locations in ten (10) major metropolitan areas within five (5) states in the western U.S.

The new locations are set to open in May and June in traditional, high-end malls and town centers including Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, CA; Clackamas Town Center in Portland, OR; Alderwood Mall in Seattle, WA; Chandler Fashion Center in Chandler, AZ; Park Meadows in Lone Tree, CO; Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, CA; and The Shops at Mission Viejo in Mission Viejo, CA. For a complete list of current retail outlets, please visit ElectraMeccanica’s website here.

A sum of 15761604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.51M shares. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares reached a high of $6.53 and dropped to a low of $5.30 until finishing in the latest session at $6.45.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on SOLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1060.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.66. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by -20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3602.19 and a Gross Margin at -120.84. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3962.55.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -129.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$367,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLO.

Positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ:SOLO] by around 8,077,080 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,043 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,120,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,309,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,133,990 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 555,925 shares during the same period.