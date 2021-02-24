Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Revenue clocked in at $8.04 billion, down -5.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] traded at a high on 02/22/21, posting a 0.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.02. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Navy Federal Credit Union and SiriusXM Deliver Benefits to Military Members and Their Families.

Eligible members can get a complimentary trial subscription to SiriusXM’s top tier All Access package, to listen in their car and on the app.

SiriusXM and Navy Federal Credit Union, the world’s largest credit union with 10 million members, have teamed up to deliver a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM’s top-tier All Access package for qualifying Navy Federal members.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19945224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.19%.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $24.96 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 933.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.48M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 19945224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $3,789 million, or 16.00% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 90,136,143, which is approximately -22.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77,169,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.56 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $301.0 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 60,299,603 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 100,496,774 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 468,686,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,483,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,599,457 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 10,103,281 shares during the same period.