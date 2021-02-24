Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] is 52.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OXBR] loss -19.66% on the last trading session, reaching $2.86 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

NINE MONTHS 2020 HIGHLIGHTS:.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited represents 5.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.85 million with the latest information. OXBR stock price has been found in the range of $2.56 to $3.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, OXBR reached a trading volume of 1908722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for OXBR stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.33. With this latest performance, OXBR shares gained by 24.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.29. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.09.

Return on Total Capital for OXBR is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.11. Additionally, OXBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] managed to generate an average of -$101,667 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of OXBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXBR stocks are: FINEMARK NATIONAL BANK & TRUST with ownership of 250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 108,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in OXBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74000.0 in OXBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OXBR] by around 406,713 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 75,600 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,713 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 75,600 shares during the same period.