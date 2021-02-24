Wednesday, February 24, 2021
type here...
Industry

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] is 52.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OXBR] loss -19.66% on the last trading session, reaching $2.86 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

NINE MONTHS 2020 HIGHLIGHTS:.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited represents 5.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.85 million with the latest information. OXBR stock price has been found in the range of $2.56 to $3.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, OXBR reached a trading volume of 1908722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for OXBR stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.33. With this latest performance, OXBR shares gained by 24.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.29. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.09.

Return on Total Capital for OXBR is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.11. Additionally, OXBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] managed to generate an average of -$101,667 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of OXBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXBR stocks are: FINEMARK NATIONAL BANK & TRUST with ownership of 250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 108,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in OXBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74000.0 in OXBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OXBR] by around 406,713 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 75,600 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,713 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 75,600 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleLAIX Inc. [LAIX] Stock trading around $2.76 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket cap of Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] reaches 34.84M – now what?

More articles

Industry

Market cap of Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] reaches 34.84M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Urban Tea Inc. loss -20.86% or -1.31 points to close at $4.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1482556 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

LAIX Inc. [LAIX] Stock trading around $2.76 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
LAIX Inc. loss -18.58% or -0.63 points to close at $2.76 with a heavy trading volume of 1127622 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] is 54.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cemtrex Inc. loss -18.36% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more
Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Keeping an Eye On The Long Term

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired rival Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) for $2.8 billion. The takeover will...
Read more
Equity Analysis

OCUL stock: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Is Better Than You Think

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) has performed well over the past year. OCUL has experienced a 248.76% gain in the last year, while its stock has...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.