OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is 128.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] price plunged by -6.75 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Organigram Holdings Inc. Announces Election of Directors.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on February 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated January 18, 2021 (the “Circular”) provided in connection with the Meeting was elected as a director of Organigram at the Meeting. Organigram received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:.

A sum of 22455787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.32M shares. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.07 and dropped to a low of $2.59 until finishing in the latest session at $3.04.

Guru’s Opinion on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62

OGI Stock Performance Analysis:

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.27. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 76.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104 million, or 15.30% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,672,240, which is approximately 3.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,428,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.58 million in OGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.33 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 10,541,281 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,279,704 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 22,429,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,250,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,619,745 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 626,057 shares during the same period.