Oppenheimer lifts 500.com Limited [WBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

500.com Limited [NYSE: WBAI] traded at a low on 02/23/21, posting a -16.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.28. The company report on February 23, 2021 that 500.com Limited Receives 356.04342 Bitcoins and Announces Closing of Private Placement.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), a China-based enterprise committed to developing cryptocurrency mining businesses, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement transaction pursuant to the definitive share subscription agreement with Good Luck Information Technology Co., Limited (“Good Luck Information”) entered into on December 21, 2020. The Company has received 356.04342 Bitcoins and US$11.5 million in cash from Good Luck Information, and the Company has issued 85,572,963 newly issued Class A ordinary shares to Good Luck Information.

The 356.04342 Bitcoins is the equivalent of US$11.5 million at the Bitcoin to U.S. dollars exchange rate fixed on January 21, 2021 at US$32,326.29 to one Bitcoin.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1216961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 500.com Limited stands at 19.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.01%.

The market cap for WBAI stock reached $842.63 million, with 43.00 million shares outstanding and 23.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, WBAI reached a trading volume of 1216961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 500.com Limited [WBAI]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for 500.com Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 500.com Limited is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 247.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has WBAI stock performed recently?

500.com Limited [WBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.94. With this latest performance, WBAI shares gained by 51.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 457.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for 500.com Limited [WBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.18, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

500.com Limited [WBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 500.com Limited [WBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -891.35 and a Gross Margin at +23.11. 500.com Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBAI is now -37.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 500.com Limited [WBAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, WBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.500.com Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for 500.com Limited [WBAI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 500.com Limited go to 15.75%.

Insider trade positions for 500.com Limited [WBAI]

There are presently around $80 million, or 9.10% of WBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBAI stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.56% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 270,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in WBAI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.8 million in WBAI stock with ownership of nearly 0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 500.com Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in 500.com Limited [NYSE:WBAI] by around 89,809 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 31,603 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,811,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,932,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBAI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,590 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 28,903 shares during the same period.