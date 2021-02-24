Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] is 56.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] gained 13.03% on the last trading session, reaching $3.73 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of Pelareorep Combined with CAR T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors.

Mayo Clinic shows pelareorep vastly improved persistence and efficacy of CAR T cell therapy leading to cures in this model.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pelareorep’s synergistic effects with CAR T therapy appear to be specific and were not observed with the oncolytic virus VSV.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. represents 43.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $165.39 million with the latest information. ONCY stock price has been found in the range of $3.11 to $3.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ONCY reached a trading volume of 6532566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for ONCY stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.92. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 46.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ONCY is now -610.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,059.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,088.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -191.89. Additionally, ONCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] managed to generate an average of -$1,440,126 per employee.Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]

There are presently around $4 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: CREATIVE PLANNING with ownership of 180,000, which is approximately 5.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 174,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in ONCY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.47 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 421,219 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 174,510 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 460,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,425 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 171,022 shares during the same period.