Needham lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.34 during the day while it closed the day at $11.21.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also loss -20.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has inclined by 58.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.13% and gained 34.90% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $2.21 billion, with 197.39 million shares outstanding and 196.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.50M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 18310104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Needham have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.44. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.18, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $241 million, or 14.14% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,785,656, which is approximately 46.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,118,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.96 million in ACB stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $13.59 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 2605.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 7,714,914 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 3,093,708 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 10,696,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,505,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,506,732 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,209,944 shares during the same period.