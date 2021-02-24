MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] moved down -21.09: Why It’s Important

MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ: MSTR] loss -21.09% on the last trading session, reaching $691.23 price per share at the time. The company report on February 19, 2021 that MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon and 50% Conversion Premium with Bitcoin Use of Proceeds.

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $1.05 billion, which includes $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes issued pursuant to an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, which the initial purchasers exercised in full on February 18, 2021 and which additional purchase was also completed. The notes were sold in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes are unsecured, senior obligations of MicroStrategy. The notes do not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes does not accrete. The notes will mature on February 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after February 20, 2024, MicroStrategy may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid special interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, if the last reported sale price of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time ending on the trading day immediately before the date the notice of redemption is sent.

MicroStrategy Incorporated represents 9.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.38 billion with the latest information. MSTR stock price has been found in the range of $660.00 to $801.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 1854516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $325.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2019, representing the official price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MSTR stock. On July 28, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for MSTR shares from 220 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroStrategy Incorporated is set at 109.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 127.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MSTR stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.62. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 376.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 588.68, while it was recorded at 880.11 for the last single week of trading, and 263.23 for the last 200 days.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +80.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Total Capital for MSTR is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.15. Additionally, MSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] managed to generate an average of -$3,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.MicroStrategy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroStrategy Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]

There are presently around $4,361 million, or 81.30% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,182,073, which is approximately -1.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 845,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.63 million in MSTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $533.91 million in MSTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroStrategy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ:MSTR] by around 1,683,431 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 2,022,380 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 2,602,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,308,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSTR stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 593,022 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 556,157 shares during the same period.