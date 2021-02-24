Market cap of UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] reaches 3.54B – now what?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] price plunged by -10.03 percent to reach at -$3.12. The company report on February 17, 2021 that UP Fintech’s Subsidiary in Singapore Sees Over 100% Growth in Client Accounts in Three Consecutive Quarters.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage focusing on global Chinese investors, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiger Brokers Singapore, delivered over 100% quarterly growth in client accounts for the third consecutive quarter as of December 31, 2020. During the aforementioned period, the company’s number of active traders grew at an average monthly growth rate of 45% compared to an industry growth rate of around 20% in Singapore.

UP Fintech Holding Limited made its most notable foray yet into international markets with the launch of its trading platform in Singapore in February 2020, when the company established its regional office with a local team of experienced financial services professionals. By leveraging its parent company’s proprietary technology, Tiger Brokers Singapore is able to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly online trading experience for Singapore-based investors.

A sum of 13510909 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.05M shares. UP Fintech Holding Limited shares reached a high of $29.48 and dropped to a low of $24.50 until finishing in the latest session at $27.98.

The one-year TIGR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -78.79. The average equity rating for TIGR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $15.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

TIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.80. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 57.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 374.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 628.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 31.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UP Fintech Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.58.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now -7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of -$10,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $191 million, or 5.40% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,365,502, which is approximately -2.521% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,099,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.77 million in TIGR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $23.02 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 3,175,491 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,190 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,382,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,834,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,104,146 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 787,564 shares during the same period.