Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 118.98B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $212.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Boeing Directors Art Collins and Susan Schwab to Retire from Board.

– Boeing announces new committee chairs.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) board of directors announced that directors Arthur D. Collins Jr. and Susan C. Schwab will retire from the board when their terms expire and will not stand for reelection at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The board also named chairs to its six board committees, to take effect following the yearly voting for the election of directors at Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled to occur on April 20.

The Boeing Company represents 575.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.98 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $210.80 to $220.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.32M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 21298469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $229.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $150 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $221 to $199, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on BA stock. On December 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 150 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.51, while it was recorded at 214.31 for the last single week of trading, and 182.68 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $66,318 million, or 55.50% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 49,550,937, which is approximately 41.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,091,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.75 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.65 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 42,078,946 shares. Additionally, 803 investors decreased positions by around 20,737,445 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 248,710,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,527,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 366 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,696,171 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120,916 shares during the same period.