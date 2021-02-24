Market cap of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. [RSVA] reaches 598.00M – now what?

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: RSVA] jumped around 5.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.80 at the close of the session, up 32.06%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (“RSVA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RSVA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which RSVA, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, and result in Enovix becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, RSVA shareholders will retain ownership of only 16% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the RSVA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 109.30K shares, RSVA reached a trading volume of 20197783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. is set at 2.13

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. [RSVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.06.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.76 for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. [RSVA], while it was recorded at 16.99 for the last single week of trading.

