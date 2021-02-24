Market cap of Li Auto Inc. [LI] reaches 23.90B – now what?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -3.05 percent to reach at -$0.85. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time.

A sum of 24532345 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.65M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $27.35 and dropped to a low of $23.52 until finishing in the latest session at $26.99.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.6. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $37.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.22. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.69% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.66, while it was recorded at 28.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,790 million, or 9.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with ownership of 5,962,564, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 4,634,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.08 million in LI stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $121.45 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 34,264,554 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 30,537,067 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,501,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,303,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,865,297 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 9,456,473 shares during the same period.