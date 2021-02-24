Market cap of Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] reaches 61.32M – now what?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Amendment to Private Placement Price.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) On February 2, 2021 the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units. The price of the units has been increased from CAD$0.90 to CAD$0.91 per unit due to a rounding error.

Kelso Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 6.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIQ stock has inclined by 148.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 91.18% and gained 138.53% year-on date.

The market cap for KIQ stock reached $61.32 million, with 47.17 million shares outstanding and 45.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 18441915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98.

KIQ stock trade performance evaluation

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 88.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7642, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6326 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.84 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.22.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now 34.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.49. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.04% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,410,964, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 4.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.19 million in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 173.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 370,728 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 60,759 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,237,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,668,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,439 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,400 shares during the same period.