Market cap of China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] reaches 80.40M – now what?

China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNR] slipped around -0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.29 at the close of the session, down -18.51%. The company report on January 23, 2021 that China Natural Resources, Inc. Announces The Closing Of $7.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced that it closed the registered direct offering of approximately $7.3 million of common shares at a price of $1.85 per share on January 22, 2021, as previously announced on January 20, 2021. The Company issued a total of 3,960,000 common shares to the institutional investors participating in the offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants (“Warrants”) to the investors, initially exercisable for the purchase of up to 1,584,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, which Warrants have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transactions.

China Natural Resources Inc. stock is now 65.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHNR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.55 and lowest of $2.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.04, which means current price is +78.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, CHNR reached a trading volume of 2354970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.71.

How has CHNR stock performed recently?

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.17 and a Gross Margin at +1.67. China Natural Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] managed to generate an average of -$81,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.China Natural Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 135,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 61,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CHNR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $90000.0 in CHNR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Natural Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNR] by around 254,859 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 79,353 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 62,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,859 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 75,624 shares during the same period.