Market Analysts see Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] gaining to $88. Time to buy?

Thomson Reuters Corporation [NYSE: TRI] gained 10.56% on the last trading session, reaching $88.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Thomson Reuters Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 23, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Thomson Reuters Corporation represents 497.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.38 billion with the latest information. TRI stock price has been found in the range of $83.00 to $89.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 382.96K shares, TRI reached a trading volume of 2484239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRI shares is $46.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Thomson Reuters Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Thomson Reuters Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thomson Reuters Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRI in the course of the last twelve months was 164.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TRI stock

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, TRI shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.64, while it was recorded at 83.11 for the last single week of trading, and 76.55 for the last 200 days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.12 and a Gross Margin at +15.12. Thomson Reuters Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.58.

Return on Total Capital for TRI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.42. Additionally, TRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] managed to generate an average of $85,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Thomson Reuters Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thomson Reuters Corporation posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thomson Reuters Corporation go to 19.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]

There are presently around $8,746 million, or 38.10% of TRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRI stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 15,826,028, which is approximately -3.057% of the company’s market cap and around 55.00% of the total institutional ownership; JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, holding 8,506,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.76 million in TRI stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $678.89 million in TRI stock with ownership of nearly -12.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thomson Reuters Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Thomson Reuters Corporation [NYSE:TRI] by around 7,569,170 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 11,145,987 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 79,721,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,436,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,971 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,633,777 shares during the same period.