Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] is 216.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.22%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Luokung Technology Corp. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), announced that on February 19, 2021, it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 48,076,923 ordinary shares and (ii) warrants to purchase 19,230,768 ordinary shares at a combined purchase price of $2.08. The gross proceeds to Luokung from this offering are approximately $100,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.38 per share and expire three years from the date of issuance. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

Over the last 12 months, LKCO stock rose by 112.87%.

The market cap for the stock reached $710.15 million, with 330.30 million shares outstanding and 299.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, LKCO stock reached a trading volume of 20320802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.22. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 235.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 299.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.89, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 0.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.50% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 170,947 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,501,942 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,106,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,779,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,070 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,706 shares during the same period.