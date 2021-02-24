Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on MBIA Inc. [MBI] – find out why.

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] gained 8.72% on the last trading session, reaching $6.98 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404) 665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 6978175.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results and 10-K filing will be issued after the market closes on Monday, March 1, 2020. The financial results, 10-K and other disclosures will be posted on the Company’s website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.

MBIA Inc. represents 52.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $372.80 million with the latest information. MBI stock price has been found in the range of $6.33 to $7.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 509.82K shares, MBI reached a trading volume of 1030098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2016, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MBI stock. On June 29, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MBI shares from 20 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for MBI stock

MBIA Inc. [MBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, MBI shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.98. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.76.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -1.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.40. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 391.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$3,860,215 per employee.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MBIA Inc. posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -468.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MBIA Inc. [MBI]

There are presently around $251 million, or 69.60% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,533,752, which is approximately -7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, holding 4,907,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.26 million in MBI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.17 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly -0.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MBIA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 844,239 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,332,071 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 29,826,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,002,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,203 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 529,656 shares during the same period.