InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] stock Initiated by Rodman & Renshaw analyst, price target now $4

InspireMD Inc. [AMEX: NSPR] loss -10.92% or -0.13 points to close at $1.06 with a heavy trading volume of 21463711 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that InspireMD Appoints Leading Interventional Cardiologist Chris Metzger, M.D. as Principal Investigator for CGuard Registration Trial in the United States.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, announced the appointment of Chris Metzger, M.D., system chair of clinical research at Ballad Health System in Eastern Tennessee as the principal investigator for its planned FDA registration trial for CGuard EPS.

“InspireMD is extremely fortunate to have Chris Metzger enthusiastically agree to shepherd the CGuard clinical trial. Chris is an extremely skilled, high volume cardiovascular and carotid stent operator. He is also a highly regarded mentor and educator. His vast clinical trial experience will bring strong leadership to this landmark FDA study,” stated Gary Roubin, M.D., Ph.D., InspireMD Director and internationally renowned interventional cardiologist recognized for his pioneering work in carotid stenting and embolic and protection devices.

It opened the trading session at $1.17, the shares rose to $1.22 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NSPR points out that the company has recorded 132.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -278.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.92M shares, NSPR reached to a volume of 21463711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for InspireMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2015, representing the official price target for InspireMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InspireMD Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for NSPR stock

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, NSPR shares gained by 46.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6605, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5101 for the last 200 days.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.99 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. InspireMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.82.

Return on Total Capital for NSPR is now -122.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.86. Additionally, NSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] managed to generate an average of -$209,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.InspireMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InspireMD Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.20% of NSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,243,100, which is approximately 753.496% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 202,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in NSPR stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in NSPR stock with ownership of nearly -28.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InspireMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in InspireMD Inc. [AMEX:NSPR] by around 1,390,894 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 483,118 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 62,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,936,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSPR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 320,543 shares during the same period.