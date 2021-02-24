Goldman lifts Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] jumped around 0.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.23 at the close of the session, up 10.46%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Partners with BYD DiLink to Promote Digital Upgrade for the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Industry.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with BYD DiLink, a leading Chinese brand for intelligent connected systems. The two parties will fully leverage their respective technological advantages and collaborate to promote the digital upgrade of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry by focusing on primary areas such as intelligent mobility solutions and intelligent customer service.

As a leading NEV manufacturer, BYD continues to fulfill its mission of “Technological Innovations for a Better Life”. BYD has taken the lead in the shift towards vehicle electrification for the private transportation sector. To date, BYD has sold more than 910,000 units of NEVs, retaining the company’s ranking at first place for eight consecutive years in terms of annual sales of NEVs in China. In addition, as an early mover invested in systems for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) in China, BYD has been at the forefront of solely developing DiLink, one of the most well-known ICV systems in China, and was the first domestic auto brand to make the automotive over-the-air (OTA) upgrade. BYD continues to be committed to provide users with a revolutionary new driving experience optimizing intelligent mobility technologies.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock is now 75.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.55 and lowest of $5.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.00, which means current price is +91.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, JG reached a trading volume of 6159129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has JG stock performed recently?

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, JG shares gained by 56.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.34. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.12.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.30. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$26,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Mobile Limited posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JG.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]

There are presently around $128 million, or 22.80% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 10,978,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 7,998,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.83 million in JG stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $5.82 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 1,251,852 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,349 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,198,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,492,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,852 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,715 shares during the same period.