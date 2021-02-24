Gevo Inc. [GEVO] moved down -7.56: Why It’s Important

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] traded at a low on 02/22/21, posting a -7.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.25. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Gevo and Scandinavian Airlines System Amend Agreement to Increase Off-Take of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, valued at over $100 Million.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced that it and Scandinavian Airlines System (“SAS”) have signed an amendment to increase SAS’s minimum purchase obligation to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) to 5,000,000 gallons per year. Gevo and SAS signed the original fuel sales agreement in October 2019 (the “Fuel Sales Agreement”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

With the finalization of this this amendment to the Fuel Sales Agreement (the “Amendment”), Gevo expects to supply SAS with SAF beginning in 2024 from Gevo’s Net-Zero 2 Project for use and distribution in low carbon fuel regions of the United States. The value of the Fuel Sales Agreement, as amended, is estimated at over $100 million over the entire term of the agreement inclusive of the related SAF and environmental credits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19308521 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gevo Inc. stands at 13.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.20%.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $1.95 billion, with 154.00 million shares outstanding and 111.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.23M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 19308521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 163.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.00. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 518.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 459.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at -51.54. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.04.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -27.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.17. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$502,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $142 million, or 7.90% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,599,010, which is approximately -43.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,570,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.17 million in GEVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.18 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 22098.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 6,989,307 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 4,152,942 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,470,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,612,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,391 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 454,119 shares during the same period.