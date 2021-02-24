GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] Stock trading around $5.90 per share: What’s Next?

GasLog Ltd. [NYSE: GLOG] gained 19.19% or 0.95 points to close at $5.90 with a heavy trading volume of 19779984 shares. The company report on February 23, 2021 that GASLOG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of GLOG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) through its Global Energy and Power Infrastructure team.

It opened the trading session at $5.82, the shares rose to $5.97 and dropped to $5.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLOG points out that the company has recorded 90.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -164.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, GLOG reached to a volume of 19779984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLOG shares is $5.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for GasLog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for GasLog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on GLOG stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GLOG shares from 15 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for GLOG stock

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.68. With this latest performance, GLOG shares gained by 29.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +50.43. GasLog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.05.

Return on Total Capital for GLOG is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.02. Additionally, GLOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 448.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] managed to generate an average of -$617,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GasLog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GasLog Ltd. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 87.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GasLog Ltd. go to 30.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GasLog Ltd. [GLOG]

There are presently around $82 million, or 15.20% of GLOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOG stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,355,908, which is approximately -1.497% of the company’s market cap and around 15.34% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,873,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 million in GLOG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9.45 million in GLOG stock with ownership of nearly 17.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GasLog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Ltd. [NYSE:GLOG] by around 2,203,924 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,249,489 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,488,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,941,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,811 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 758,595 shares during the same period.