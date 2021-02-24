Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] is 223.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] loss -16.46% or -1.2 points to close at $6.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4576749 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Future FinTech and Xi’an Jiaotong University have worked together to establish Blockchain Finance Research Institute.

Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ: FTFT, “Future Fintech”, “FTFT” or “Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a financial technology service provider, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Future Commercial Group Co., Ltd., has cooperated with the School of Economics Finance of Xi’an Jiaotong University to establish a blockchain finance research institute.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Future Fintech and the School of Economics and Finance of Xi’an Jiaotong University will cooperate to jointly establish the Blockchain Finance Institute, which will carry out research and cooperation on blockchain technology in the financial industry. At the same time, the Blockchain Finance Institute will set up a foundation for establishing school-enterprise cooperation post-doctoral mobile stations for the next step. The two parties will focus on the research of blockchain technology in banking, insurance, securities, futures, supply chain finance, digital payment etc. FTFT will provide funds for scientific research, while Xi’an Jiaotong University will provide scientific and engineering research personnel. Relevant research results will be shared by both parties.

It opened the trading session at $6.20, the shares rose to $6.29 and dropped to $5.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTFT points out that the company has recorded 155.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -836.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.71M shares, FTFT reached to a volume of 4576749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 672.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for FTFT stock

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.41. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 443.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]

There are presently around $12 million, or 2.00% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 971,534, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 918,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 million in FTFT stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.55 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 2,013,267 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 167,979 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 134,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,046,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,013,267 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 167,161 shares during the same period.