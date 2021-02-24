Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] Is Currently 10.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX: FSP] traded at a high on 02/23/21, posting a 10.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.99. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1177122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.88%.

The market cap for FSP stock reached $522.75 million, with 107.33 million shares outstanding and 97.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 466.74K shares, FSP reached a trading volume of 1177122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSP shares is $5.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has FSP stock performed recently?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.59. With this latest performance, FSP shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.08 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.72.

Return on Total Capital for FSP is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.98. Additionally, FSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] managed to generate an average of $881,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Street Properties Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSP.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]

There are presently around $424 million, or 83.20% of FSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,207,039, which is approximately 2.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,793,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.81 million in FSP stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $31.96 million in FSP stock with ownership of nearly -3.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Street Properties Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX:FSP] by around 4,417,142 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,973,054 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 76,643,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,033,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,886 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 574,127 shares during the same period.