For Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNSS] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.55 during the day while it closed the day at $4.28. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Viracta Therapeutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering the Use of its Combination Product Candidate for the Treatment of Epstein-Barr Virus-associated Lymphoma.

Resulting patent to extend Viracta’s intellectual property protection into at least 2040.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Viracta or the Company), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/924,082. The allowed application, titled “Methods of Treating Virally Associated Cancers with Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors,” describes the use of Viracta’s all-oral combination product candidate of nanatinostat, the Company’s proprietary investigational drug, and valganciclovir. The allowed claims cover the anticipated dose regimen to be advanced in the planned global registration trial for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated lymphoma and other lymphoproliferative disorders. Upon its grant, the resulting patent will provide protection into at least 2040.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 19.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNSS stock has inclined by 231.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.10% and gained 115.08% year-on date.

The market cap for SNSS stock reached $79.86 million, with 15.93 million shares outstanding and 13.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SNSS reached a trading volume of 46563329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNSS shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SNSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

SNSS stock trade performance evaluation

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.55. With this latest performance, SNSS shares gained by 41.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.04 for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1123.40. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1125.42.

Return on Total Capital for SNSS is now -103.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -146.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.81. Additionally, SNSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] managed to generate an average of -$972,083 per employee.Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNSS.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 26.50% of SNSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNSS stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 1,727,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,010,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 million in SNSS stocks shares; and MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.49 million in SNSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNSS] by around 737,316 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,252,456 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,642,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,632,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNSS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,174 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 721,575 shares during the same period.