Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently -10.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.29%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Fisker Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or “Fisker”) — designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions — announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close Thursday, Feb. 25. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker Inc.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months following the call.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock rose by 59.86%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.16. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.55 billion, with 144.91 million shares outstanding and 133.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.70M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 15947791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.29. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.79, while it was recorded at 17.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

There are presently around $961 million, or 37.30% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.92 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.81 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 53,146,374 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 8,226,574 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,404,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,968,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,342,351 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,543,044 shares during the same period.