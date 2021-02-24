EverQuote Inc. [EVER] gain 33.20% so far this year. What now?

EverQuote Inc. [NASDAQ: EVER] jumped around 5.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.75 at the close of the session, up 11.72%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that EverQuote Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 32% Year-Over-Year to $97.3 Million.

Fourth Quarter Variable Marketing Margin Increased 46% Year-Over-Year to $31.9 Million.

EverQuote Inc. stock is now 33.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVER Stock saw the intraday high of $52.98 and lowest of $46.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.44, which means current price is +39.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 358.76K shares, EVER reached a trading volume of 1159231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EverQuote Inc. [EVER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVER shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EverQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for EverQuote Inc. stock. On November 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EVER shares from 27 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EverQuote Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVER in the course of the last twelve months was 94.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has EVER stock performed recently?

EverQuote Inc. [EVER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, EVER shares gained by 22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for EverQuote Inc. [EVER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.00, while it was recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading, and 44.39 for the last 200 days.

EverQuote Inc. [EVER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EverQuote Inc. [EVER] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +93.61. EverQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.86.

Return on Total Capital for EVER is now -14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EverQuote Inc. [EVER] managed to generate an average of -$28,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.17.EverQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for EverQuote Inc. [EVER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EverQuote Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVER.

Insider trade positions for EverQuote Inc. [EVER]

There are presently around $875 million, or 89.20% of EVER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVER stocks are: SHANNON RIVER FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,248,185, which is approximately 42.278% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 1,153,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.38 million in EVER stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $54.5 million in EVER stock with ownership of nearly 16.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EverQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in EverQuote Inc. [NASDAQ:EVER] by around 4,274,523 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,683,831 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,628,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,586,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVER stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,913 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,637,456 shares during the same period.