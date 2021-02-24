Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] is 19.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ: ERII] gained 7.38% on the last trading session, reaching $16.29 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2021 that New Energy Recovery Product Delivers Greater Efficiency and Sustainability in Industrial Wastewater Treatment – The Ultra PX(TM).

Energy Recovery Announces Second Contract for the Ultra PX.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its second contract award for the Company’s new Ultra PX™ energy recovery device, which will support the industrial wastewater treatment operations of a natural gas plant in the Sichuan Province of China. Energy Recovery previously announced during the Company’s Q3 2020 earnings conference call its first Ultra PX contract to support the operations of a chemical manufacturer in central India. That project has shipped and is scheduled for commissioning by Q2 2021.

Energy Recovery Inc. represents 55.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $882.10 million with the latest information. ERII stock price has been found in the range of $14.66 to $16.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 244.43K shares, ERII reached a trading volume of 1758767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERII shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Energy Recovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Energy Recovery Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Recovery Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERII in the course of the last twelve months was 122.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.30.

Trading performance analysis for ERII stock

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, ERII shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.28 for Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +75.95. Energy Recovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.55.

Return on Total Capital for ERII is now 7.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.23. Additionally, ERII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII] managed to generate an average of $58,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Energy Recovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Recovery Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Recovery Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Recovery Inc. [ERII]

There are presently around $401 million, or 58.70% of ERII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERII stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 5,540,420, which is approximately -2.096% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,266,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.21 million in ERII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.84 million in ERII stock with ownership of nearly 2.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Recovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ:ERII] by around 3,204,305 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,055,197 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,366,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,625,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERII stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 878,196 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 380,958 shares during the same period.