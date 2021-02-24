Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] Is Currently 6.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] jumped around 2.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.86 at the close of the session, up 6.70%. The company report on February 13, 2021 that Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced pending changes to its Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP), Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM), and International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP), effective as of the close of business on February 19, 2021.

Douglas Emmett Inc. stock is now 9.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DEI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.92 and lowest of $29.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.24, which means current price is +20.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DEI reached a trading volume of 2570527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $31.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Douglas Emmett Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DEI stock. On August 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DEI shares from 34 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.36.

How has DEI stock performed recently?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 29.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.70 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +22.53. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.66.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.14. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

There are presently around $5,371 million, or 96.97% of DEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,919,001, which is approximately 3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,226,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.57 million in DEI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $414.18 million in DEI stock with ownership of nearly 24.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE:DEI] by around 21,575,800 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 22,117,333 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 124,875,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,568,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,402,827 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,994 shares during the same period.