Deutsche Bank lifts Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] jumped around 1.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.36 at the close of the session, up 7.09%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Warrior Met Coal Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) announced its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on March 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About WarriorWarrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (“HCC”), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock is now 18.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCC Stock saw the intraday high of $25.90 and lowest of $22.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.17, which means current price is +21.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 624.80K shares, HCC reached a trading volume of 1888337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCC shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has HCC stock performed recently?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.23. With this latest performance, HCC shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.60 for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.23 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for HCC is now 33.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, HCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] managed to generate an average of $212,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCC.

Insider trade positions for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]

There are presently around $1,269 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,184,068, which is approximately 2.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,224,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.49 million in HCC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.48 million in HCC stock with ownership of nearly 19.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC] by around 5,945,117 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 7,125,457 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 36,968,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,038,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662,184 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,711,276 shares during the same period.