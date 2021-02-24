Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain 30.77% so far this year. What now?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.78%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces $26 Million Private Placement for Upgrade to Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality Technologies.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the”Company”), announced a private placement of $26 million at price of $1.30 per share. The proceeds from this placement will be used toward the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies to create virtual communities for the Company’s software application (hereinafter referred to as the “Color Star APP”).

Since its launch in September 2020, the Color Star APP has already acquired a registered user base exceeding 1 million and growing, and is also the first online software that focuses on interactions with celebrities. The Company is currently collaborating with Silicon Valley software engineers and a Chinese technology R&D company to create AI with blockchain technology. Specifically, the collaboration will focus on the development and application of 3D virtual reality (VR) technology to online concerts, in the hope of recreating these concerts as “live” concerts, and resolving the solitary and non-interactive nature of online concerts. The Company’s goal is to transform the experience of an online concert to that comparable to watching it in-person. Towards this end, the company has also invested heavily in MR, which is an extension of VR and AR. The creation of MR scenes gives the audience, who are sitting in front of their screens at home, a similar experience to being at a live concert, where they are immersed in 3D scenes with their senses activated. At the same time, they can communicate with other participants from around the world through virtual communications, and interact with celebrities in real time. MR technology also allows other benefits, such as allowing for real-time on-site seat selection, so that there will no longer be a single ticket price for online concerts, but different seats reflecting different viewing angles and price levels, which creates an overall more customized and realistic experience.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock rose by 17.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.52 million, with 54.86 million shares outstanding and 40.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 15574198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.78. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8017, while it was recorded at 1.0145 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7486 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $13000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.